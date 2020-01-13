'Parasite' picks up 2 titles at Critics' Choice Awards

ENTERTAINMENT

Bong Joon-ho's black comedy thriller "Parasite" has clinched two titles at this year's Critics' Choice Awards, continuing its rally during the US awards season.



At the ceremony held by the Broadcast Film Critics Association in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday (US time), director Bong tied with Sam Mendes of "1917," the top winner of this year's Golden Globe Awards, for best director, while his seventh feature film also won best foreign-language film.



In the best direction section, Bong took the prize over Noah Baumbach of "Marriage Story," Greta Gerwig of "Little Women," Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie of "Uncut Gems," Martin Scorsese of "The Irishman" and Quentin Tarantino of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."







(CJ Entertainment)

For the best non-English-language film award, "Parasite" competed with "Atlantis" by Valentyn Vasyanovych, "The Farewell" by Lulu Wang, "Les Miserables" by Ladj Ly, "Pain and Glory" by Pedro Almodovar and "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" by Celine Sciamma."So many unexpected things happen in life. Just like 'Parasite,' I'm sure those of you who have seen it didn't expect what was going to happen," Bong said in an acceptance speech. "What makes me happier is just being nominated with the fellow amazing other directors. They are all directors that I love so much. Thank you so much.""Parasite," a parable of two extreme families, was nominated in seven categories including best picture, best director and best original screenplay.At the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards, best film went to "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," which also won best original screenplay.Joaquin Phoenix of "Joker" and Renee Zellweger of "Judy" received the best actor and actress awards, respectively."Parasite," the top award winner of this year's Cannes Film Festival, has been adding to major trophies from North American film awards in the run-up to the Oscars ceremony in February.It won best foreign-language film at the Golden Globe Awards last week, becoming the first South Korean-made film to win a prize at the awards held by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.It is highly expected to be nominated in multiple sections for the upcoming Academy Awards, including best international feature film. The final list of the nominees for the 92nd Oscars will be released on Monday, with the awards ceremony to be held on Feb. 9. (Yonhap)