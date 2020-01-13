Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[Newsmaker] Ex-Supreme Court judge found not guilty in judiciary power abuse case

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jan 13, 2020 - 11:09
  • Updated : Jan 13, 2020 - 11:11

A former top court judge indicted for his suspected role in a judiciary power abuse scandal during the conservative Park Geun-hye administration was found not guilty on Monday.

The Seoul Central District Court found former Supreme Court senior judge Yoo Hae-yong not guilty of colluding in the power abuse scandal to help report the proceedings of a certain case to the presidential office.


Yoo Hae-yong (Yonhap)

The ruling is the first to be handed down in relation to the judiciary power abuse scandal that saw a Supreme Court chief justice indicted and detained for the first time in South Korea's judicial history.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae was indicted and detained on 47 counts relating to his alleged abuse of leadership, including interfering in trials and compiling a so-called blacklist of some judges. He was later released on bail.

Yoo, who now works as an attorney, is accused of ordering a court researcher to compile a document detailing the progress of a case involving a doctor couple who was associated with the former president's wider power abuse scandal.

Prosecutors suspect the report was leaked to Cheong Wa Dae through another senior court official. (Yonhap)

 





The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114