Australia is experiencing an unprecedented, drought-fueled bushfire crisis that has burnt swathes of land across the vast continent.The catastrophic bushfires have killed at least 26 people, destroyed more than 2,000 homes and scorched some 8 million hectares -- an area the size of the island of Ireland.Scientists say the drought-fueled blazes are being worsened by climate change, which is increasing the length and intensity of Australia’s fire season. (AFP)