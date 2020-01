BUSINESS

Roasted Garlic Mushroom Burger (Shake Shack)

Shake Shack will roll out the limited-edition Roasted Garlic Mushroom Burger in South Korea on Monday.According to the chain’s Korean operator SPC Group, the burger is the first new menu item of the year.It comprises Angus beef patty, deep-fried shallots and Portobello mushroom, topped with garlic mayonnaise sauce and provolone cheese inside a potato bun, the company said. It will be priced at 8,900 won ($7.66).Along with the new burger, Roasted Garlic Mayo Fries will be available until the end of February.By Jo He-rim ( herim@heraldcorp.com