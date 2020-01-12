S-Oil CEO, employees participate in New Year’s hiking trip

S-Oil CEO Hussain A. Al-Qahtani was joined by some 200 employees comprised of team leader-level managers, new employees and officers and hiked on Cheonggyesan on Saturday, the company said.
|S-Oil CEO Hussain A. Al-Qahtani (right) encourages new employees after hiking on Cheonggyesan, Saturday. (S-Oil)
During the hiking trip, Al-Qahtani told employees, “Uncertainties that we face today require us to have a new set of ‘success DNAs,’ so we can become the most competitive and admired energy and chemical company in the Asia-Pacific region,” according to S-Oil.
“As one team, we need to maximize opportunities with creative minds, and generate the best outcome through out-of-box thoughts and actions,” he was quoted as saying.
According to S-Oil, for this year, the company aims to continue to respond to changing markets and achieve higher results such as through expansion of desulfurization facilities for compliance with the International Maritime Organization regulations. It will also pursue phase two petrochemical expansion project and make company-wide efforts to execute digital transformation in the “fourth industrial revolution,” the company added.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)