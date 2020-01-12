[Monitor] Long labor strikes in South Korea on decline

BUSINESS

The number of working days lost due to labor strikes dropped to the lowest point last year since 2000, data from the Employment and Labor Ministry showed last week.A total of 402,000 days were lost last year, down 27.2 percent from 2018. The figure was calculated based on the total number of workers participating in strikes, the duration of the strikes, and businesses that have suffered from strikes for at least eight hours per day.The ministry attributed the decline to the deal reached between Hyundai Motor’s management and labor last September. The automaker struck the deal without a strike taking place for the first time in eight years.