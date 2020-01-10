Pengsoo fans irked by stricter YouTube rules

LIFE&STYLE

Fans of Pengsoo have reacted angrily after comments were blocked on YouTube videos starring the EBS penguin character, after the streaming sites enforcement of stricter children’s content rules starting Tuesday.



The strengthened regulations came into effect after the US’ Federal Trade Commission last September announced that it was fining Google $170 million for violating children’s privacy law in the US.



“We do understand that fans are upset about not being able to leave any comments. But as a creator using YouTube’s platform, we have to follow the policy,” an EBS spokesperson told The Korea Herald.







A screencap of Pengsoo’s YouTube channel. (YouTube)

