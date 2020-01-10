HBO to produce 'Parasite' miniseries

ENTERTAINMENT

(CJ Entertainment)

NEW YORK (AFP) -- HBO has secured the rights to adapt South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho's critical smash hit "Parasite" into a miniseries, the US cable channel said Thursday.Television companies vying to adapt the movie include Netflix, which produced Bong's 2017 hit "Okja," entertainment website Deadline Hollywood reported.A dark satire about the relationship between two families, "Parasite" has earned $130 million worldwide, picking up the coveted Palme d'Or at Cannes and a best foreign film Golden Globe along the way."Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films," the 50-year-old Bong said as he accepted the award at the Globes on Sunday."I think we use only just one language -- the cinema."Already considered a favorite for the foreign-language Oscar -- with the nominations announcement coming on Monday -- some analysts say "Parasite" could be a contender to win best picture too.Joining Bong on the adaptation will be Adam McKay, the Oscar-winning writer-director of "The Big Short" (2015) and "Vice" (2018). (AFP)