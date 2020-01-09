NSC to hold this week's second meeting on Iran issue

NATIONAL

South Korea's top security officials were poised to open another National Security Council session Thursday to focus on Middle East security conditions.



It will be the second session of the NSC standing committee this week following the previous one on Monday.







(Reuters-Yonhap)

Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom and Vice Industry, Trade and Energy Minister Cheong Seung-il be present at Thursday's meeting, although they are not formal members of the panel, according to Cheong Wa Dae.Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung earlier announced that Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and Industry, Trade and Energy Minister Sung Yun-mo would join the meeting but corrected the list of attendees.The economic policymakers plan to take part due to the need for discussions on the possible impact on the economy from military tensions between Iran and the United States, including oil prices, Cheong Wa Dae added.With Chung Eui-yong, director of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office, travelling to Washington, DC, for consultations with his American and Japanese counterparts, Noh Young-min, presidential chief of staff, is to preside over the meeting.On Monday, the NSC reviewed ways for South Korea to contribute to the international community's efforts to help stabilize regional security conditions. (Yonhap)