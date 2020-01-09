Choo’s prosecution reshuffle fuels controversy

On Wednesday, the Justice Ministry announced a senior-level personnel reshuffle of 32 senior posts at the prosecution office, mainly targeting those who have been focusing on scandals involving former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and presidential officials.
|Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae speaks during a Legislation and Judiciary Committee meeting at the National Assembly on Thursday.(Yonhap)
Choo Mi-ae took office last week pledging to push President Moon Jae-in’s drive for prosecution reform, and a large-scale reorganization at multiple levels was widely expected.
Calling the shake-up “finely balanced and fair,” Choo defended herself against criticism claiming that she abused her power by skipping a consultation process with Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl for the reshuffle.
“I asked him several times to put forth his opinion but he didn’t do so,” Choo said during a Legislation and Judiciary Committee meeting at the National Assembly on Thursday.
The ruling Democratic Party responded positively, saying the move departed from previous shake-ups, which have been lopsided on certain department and personal connections.
“We evaluate it as a balanced reshuffle which appointed prosecutors at the criminal justice department, which account for a majority (of the prosecutors’ office),” Democratic Party Floor Leader Lee In-young said.
Hwang Kyo-ahn, chief of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, rebuffed Minister Choo’s decision, calling it a “purge.”
“It was a retaliation against prosecutors who are investigating corruption charges against the Moon administration. It was an oppression against them,” he said.
The reshuffle came as Prosecutor General Yoon is at odds with Cheong Wa Dae. President Moon appointed him in July, touting his enthusiasm to fight corruption and unfair practice throughout his career.
Tensions flared up when the prosecution intensified probes into alleged irregularities by former presidential aide and Justice Minister Cho’s family and raided the presidential office in December for its probe into an alleged cover-up of a special inspection into Yoo Jae-soo, the former vice mayor of Busan who faces bribery charges.
Yoon’s likeminded lieutenants including Han Dong-hoon, head of the anti-corruption department who led the probes into Cho was assigned to the No. 2 post in the prosecutors’ office in the southeastern port city of Busan.
Park Chan-ho, who was in charge of probes into allegations that the presidential office helped President Moon’s close friend win the 2018 mayoral election in Ulsan, was named as the head of the prosecution office in the southern resort island of Jeju.
