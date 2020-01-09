US stresses sanctions on NK in regard to Moon’s New Year’s address

NATIONAL

The US State Department stressed that South Korea is required to implement sanctions against North Korea in regard to President Moon Jae-in’s New Year’s address, in which he vowed efforts to expand inter-Korean cooperation, Voice of America reported Thursday.



“All UN member states are required to implement UN Security Council sanctions resolutions, and we expect them all to continue doing so,” an official in the State Department spokesperson’s office said, according to VOA, when asked if Washington agrees with Moon’s plans to resume inter-Korean projects such as connecting cross-border roads and railways, or restarting the Kaesong industrial park and Kumgangsan tours.







US State Department (AFP-Yonhap)