Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

BTS to pre-release single from upcoming album this month

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jan 9, 2020 - 09:56
  • Updated : Jan 9, 2020 - 09:56

K-pop super band BTS will drop a new digital single this month ahead of its official release of a new album in February, according to the band's management agency Thursday.

Big Hit Entertainment posted a "comeback map" on the official BTS website early Thursday morning, providing the timeline of the band's release of "Map of the Soul: 7," set for Feb. 21, the second edition of BTS' ongoing "Map of the Soul" album series.

According to the four-phase schedule, the band is set to drop a comeback trailer, "Shadow," on Friday, officially beginning the journey toward its much-anticipated second "Map of the Soul" album. 


(Big Hit Entertainment)

On Jan. 17, BTS will pre-release a single from the new album, along with an "art film" featuring a performance by a dance company, according to the timeline.

The band will then follow up with its second comeback trailer, "Eco," on Feb. 3 before unveiling the new album's concept photos every day from Feb. 10-13.

On Feb. 17, the full track list of the new album will become available, four days before the release of the full album on Feb. 21. A kinetic manifesto film featuring BTS is set to accompany the album.

The official video for the lead single of the new album will be made available a week after the album's release, the timeline showed.

The timetable also includes events named "Connect, BTS" set to take place online and in five cities across the world -- London, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Seoul and New York City -- without providing further information.

The second "Map of the Soul" album, a full-length record, is likely to carry on the first album's Carl Jung-inspired theme of exploring the ego, as hinted by the titles of the two planned comeback trailers. (Yonhap)

 



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114