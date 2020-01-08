N.K. media slams Moon's peace diplomacy

NATIONAL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (left) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in smile after breaking open a chocolate dome together while dessert is being served during a dinner event following the inter-Korean summit in Panmumjeom in April, 2018. (Yonhap)

A North Korean radio station on Wednesday slammed President Moon Jae-in's move to rally international support for Korean peace as a "bad habit of relying on external forces.""The South Korean official disgracefully begged the leader of another country to continue its efforts for the safety and peace of the Korean Peninsula while pleading for close cooperation in denuclearization and resuming negotiations between North Korea and the U.S in a so-called summit," the North's Pyongyang Broadcasting Station said.The outlet did not identify the official's name but its mention of the summit suggests it was referring to President Moon.Last month, Moon asked for Sweden's continued support for the Korea peace process in a meeting with Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.He also called for China's cooperation during his summit with President Xi Jinping in Beijing.The radio station claimed such a move will be met with "scorn and contempt from the people and the international community.""Nothing is more foolish than relying on external forces to resolve something," it said. (Yonhap)