[Travel Bits] Festivals and sights across Korea

The E-World Starlight Festival in Daegu features 10 million lights in a large area around E-World and 83 Tower. Hot air balloons, illuminated roses and mask light decorations are all part of this carnival-like festival.Large trees are decorated along the 200-meter Light Road, as well as the Umbrella Road, Carnival Road and a photo zone with 1,000 lights. Some 10,000 light-emitting diode roses cover the “proposal stairs.”The festival runs until March 1.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (www.eworld.kr) is only in Korean.The Herb Island Lighting Festival creates a romantic ambiance with beautiful lighting displays. Visitors can enjoy the pink wish tunnel, sparkling buildings, the Santa Village, a photo zone and other twinkling places.It is open to visitors of all ages, and admission costs 9,000 won. Children, senior citizens, people with disabilities and groups of 20 or more get in for 7,000 won per person. The festival runs through April 30.For more information in Korean, English or Chinese, visit www.herbisland.co.kr.Nami Island in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province is hosting the festival “Winter Wonder, Nami Island.”As part of the event, an art tour has been organized. Visitors can enjoy illustrations from picture books, artworks by artist Lim Bo-young and an exhibition on folk music instruments from around the world.After the tour, they can sit down for tea and discuss the exhibition with the docent.The art tour starts every Saturday at 3 p.m. until Feb. 9.Reservations can be made online in advance at 33,000 won at https://bit.ly/39AYOwb. For more information, call (031) 580-8193.The Ulsan Grand Park Light Festival takes place at the Ulsan Grand Park Main Gate until Jan. 27.The festival, launched in 2016, has seen more than 250,000 visitors over the years, with some 40 percent coming from outside of Ulsan.This year’s edition features nine different moonlight themes. A multimedia light show will be displayed at an 11-meter-tall star-shaped structure.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (www.uimc.or.kr) is in Korean and English.The Nonsan Strawberry Festival will be held in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, the largest strawberry production region in Korea, from Feb. 19-23.It features strawberry-related activities and events that aim to support the regional economy. Visitors can pick strawberries, bake strawberry cakes and make strawberry jam.Admission is free but fees may apply to some programs.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (www.nonsan.go.kr) is in Korean only.