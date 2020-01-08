Korean construction firms on alert following Iran’s missile attack against US

Along with safety concerns, industry officials also worry that the security situation in Iraq and Iran would influence Korean construction companies that sought to secure more orders in the region.
South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said it is working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to create emergency contacts and is checking on all Korean residents there.
|A bird’s eye view of the ongoing Bismayah New City construction (Hanwha Engineering & Construction)
Although Korean construction sites in Iraq have not seen any damage or casualties, the companies have formed emergency teams to monitor the situation.
According to the government, 14 Korean construction companies including Hyundai Engineering & Construction and Hanwha Engineering & Construction, have 1,381 employees working in Iraq.
There are about 1,570 Korean nationals staying in Iraq with government approval, according to the Foreign Ministry. Korean nationals are banned from traveling to the country without permission.
In Iran, there is no construction project being undertaken by South Korean companies, but some that operate regional headquarters there, such as Daerim Industrial, said they are monitoring the situation carefully.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)