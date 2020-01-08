Danish pop icon Christopher bound for Seoul in March

Known as Christopher professionally, the 28-year-old pop sensation debuted in 2011 with his single “Against the Odds” and has since released four studio albums, including “Colors,” “Told You So,” and “Closer.”
|“Christopher Live in Seoul” poster (Private Curve)
The singer rose to stardom in 2014 with his second studio album “Told You So,” topping the Danish charts for 50 consecutive days and dominating other Scandinavian charts. Track “CPH Girls” from the album became his first No. 1 single in Denmark. This was also when he made inroads into Asia, his songs rising high in the charts of China’s popular music streaming service QQ Music.
Although Christopher performed at music festivals in Korea in 2017 and 2018, Korean listeners became more familiar with him following his appearance on the cable TV network O’live’s variety show “Pocha Beyond Borders” last February. The episode featuring Christopher, in which the singer performed “Bad” from his fourth studio album “Under the Surface,” then marked the show’s highest viewer rating.
Christopher’s first Seoul solo concert was held four months later, which the artist described on his social media post as the “craziest show ever.”
Christopher surprised his Korean fans the next month when he released his latest single “Real Life” with a music video featuring Seoul. The night scenes of Hongdae, Gangnam, and Gwanghwamun are featured in the video.
“Christopher Live in Seoul” is slated for March 26 at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul. Tickets will be available at 77,000 won ($65.6) at ticket.yes24.com starting at noon on Monday.
By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)