[Monitor] Young chaebol scions promoted faster

BUSINESS

According to local corporate tracker CEOScore, members of the owner families of the nation’s conglomerates joined their groups at the age of 29 and became executives at 33.6 on average.The survey was carried out on 40 groups, in which both parents and their children participate in the management, among the nation’s top 59 groups that are defined as chaebol by the Fair Trade Commission.The survey showed the young chaebol scions were promoted to executives after 4.1 years after joining, 1.3 years faster than their parents. They an average of 13.5 years to become president while their parents took 13.9 years on average.