How X1's promising career came to an abrupt end

ENTERTAINMENT

Fans were shocked Monday night to learn that project boy band X1 was disbanding.



"We negotiated with the agencies representing each member of X1 on terms of unanimous agreement but failed to reach an agreement and decided to disband (the group),” the agencies said in a joint statement after the talks fell through.



The decision came months after the vote-rigging scandal surrounding the “Produce” series forced the musicians from X1 and Iz*One to put their careers on hold, leaving their future up in the air.





