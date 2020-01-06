[CES 2020] LG Electronics further enhances OLED TVs for cinema, sports, gaming

BUSINESS

An installation view of LG Electronics’ new rollable TVs at CES 2020 (LG Electronics)

An installation view of LG Electronics’ 2020 edition of 8K OLED TVs at CES 2020 (LG Electronics)

LAS VEGAS -- LG Electronics announced Monday the company would unveil a reinforced lineup of organic light-emitting diode TVs for 2020, including further-enhanced picture quality and art-inspired design breakthroughs, with the goal of bringing cinema, sports and gaming to life at home, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.The world’s biggest provider of OLED TVs enhanced picture quality of its OLED models with the latest third-generation artificial intelligence Alpha 9 processor, while also newly adding a 48-inch model to its current lineup consisting of 55, 65, 77 and 88 inches, with some new design breakthroughs this year.The Korean TV maker will be rolling out a total of 14 new OLED models putting at the forefront three new art-inspired GX Gallery series 4K Ultra HD TVs, 88- and 77-inch Real 8K models and the all-new OLED screen size of 48 inches.The latest Gallery Series applies an ultrathin form factor -- the 65-inch model is about 20 millimeters thick. Paired with an included specially designed wall mount, these 55-, 65- and 77-inch models hang completely flush on the wall to work as a piece of art, the company said.LG is also delivering the same picture quality of the LG OLED TV to the new screen size of 48 inches. This 4K UHD unit reproduces sharper picture quality with 8 million-plus pixels on the 48-inch screen, with density comparable to that of a 96-inch 8K TV.This year, the company stressed that the improved performance of OLED TVs was aimed at delivering entertainment experiences such as cinema, sports and gaming.Combining OLED’s self-emissive technology and absolute blacks with support for Dolby Vision IQ and the UHD Alliance’s new Filmmaker Mode, the 2020 LG OLED TVs offers a cinematic experience in the living room with immersive sound, it said. The new Filmmaker Mode aims to deliver images the way they are intended by disabling certain post-processing effects, such as motion smoothing, noise reduction and sharpening, while preserving correct aspect ratios, colors and frame rates, it added.LG’s 2020 TVs are also targeting serious gamers who demand seamless, immersive big-screen gaming experiences. They are compatible with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD’s Radeon FreeSync. The 12 compatible OLED TV models minimize screen tears or other distracting visual artifacts, the company said.For sports fans, LG offers OLED models with Sports Alert to help users keep track of their favorite teams, notifying them of any change in score. Users can select their favorite teams in sports such as soccer, football or baseball to receive automatic updates at the start of a match, whenever a team scores and when the game ends.“LG’s vision to offer outstanding value to its customers comes to life this year with the company’s new lineup of art-inspired TVs,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of LG’s home entertainment business. “Beyond the unrivaled picture quality that LG’s premium TVs deliver, the new additions also come with the company’s advanced technologies, best in AI-integration and unrivaled, futuristic design made possible by OLED technology.”By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)Korea Herald correspondent