[Newsmaker] Bong Joon-ho’s 20-year film director career

ENTERTAINMENT

Born in Daegu in 1969, Bong Joon-ho is believed to have inherited artistic sensibilities from his family. His father was a pioneering graphic designer and his maternal grandfather the well-known novelist Park Tae-won, who wrote such masterpieces as “A Day in the Life of Kubo the Novelist.” By the time he was 15 years old, Bong knew he wanted to be a filmmaker.







Director Bong Joon-ho (center), actress Lee Jeong-eun (left) and actor Song Kang-ho pose for a photo during the 77th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, Sunday. (AFP-Yonhap)

“Mother” (CJ Entertainment)

“Snowpiercer” (Moho Film-Opus Pictures-Stillking Films)