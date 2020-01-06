Cheong Wa Dae replaces secretaries in organizational change

NATIONAL

Cheong Wa Dae announced an organizational change and the replacement of some secretaries Monday as part of efforts to streamline its operations and put fresh vigor into state affairs.



The measure was made public a day before President Moon Jae-in's formal New Year's address in which he will detail the direction of his policy this year.



It also came as two senior officials are leaving Cheong Wa Dae apparently to run in the April 15 general elections. They are Youn Kun-young, director for the state affairs planning and monitoring office, and Joo Hyung-chul, an adviser to the president for economic affairs.







Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung (Yonhap)

Youn, one of Moon's closest confidants, is reportedly seeking a parliamentary seat in a Guro district constituency in western Seoul. Joo is likely to throw his hat in the ring in his hometown, Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul.Oh Jong-shik, presidential secretary for speech planning, has been named as secretary for state affairs planning, with Lee Jin-seok, secretary for policy coordination, tapped as secretary for state affairs monitoring.Cheong Wa Dae created a secretarial post to be in charge of the Moon administration's key diplomatic initiatives: the New Southern Policy and New Northern Policy. Joo has handled this work.Under the organizational shift, Park Jin-kyu, secretary for trade, is to assume the position.It has also decided to create the new position of secretary for digital innovation. Cheong Wa Dae plans to appoint someone to the post later.It also unveiled plans to establish three deputy secretarial posts to handle affairs on public safety, the defense industry and the development of materials, parts and equipment. (Yonhap)