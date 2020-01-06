Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

[Monitor] South Koreans use 3.3b plastic cups per year

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Jan 6, 2020 - 16:12
  • Updated : Jan 6, 2020 - 16:12



According to a report by Greenpeace last week, South Koreans used in total 23.5 billion plastic bags, 4.9 billion plastic bottles and 3.3 billion plastic cups in 2017.

The amount of used plastic bags would cover 70 percent of the Korean Peninsula, the report said.

The organization, however, noted that 62 percent of disposed plastic waste is recycled in Korea, compared to 40 percent in the European Union.

But simply comparing the figures is not realistic, Greenpeace noted, explaining that the EU figure does not include plastic recycled to create energy. It also said that although recycled waste can create energy, the process additionally creates additional pollution, meaning the ultimate use of plastic needs to be curbed.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114