[CES 2020] Korean tech giants to showcase more AI robots

(LG Electronics)

Samsung Electronics presents SmartThings hub for Internet of Things devices at CES 2020. (Samsung Electronics)

LG Electronics displays an assembly of more than 200 OLED flexible sinage “New Wave” at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. (LG Electronics)

LAS VEGAS -- Living together with multiple robots that assist humans in everyday life at home is no longer a distant future.At the Consumer Electronics Show kicking off Tuesday in Las Vegas, South Korean tech leaders will demonstrate how their robots can live together with humans and what roles they will play, blending artificial intelligence into people’s everyday life at their exhibition booths in the Las Vegas Convention Center.Samsung Electronics will take the largest area of 3,368 square meters at LVCC among the participating tech companies from around the world to exhibit its latest connected living solutions that incorporate AI, 5G networks and internet of things technologies, it said. The presentation, designed under the main theme “Me-Home-City,” will describe how the technologies can enable users to use connected services at home and outside. A reinforced lineup of Samsung Bots will take the main stage of the entire exhibition, according to the company.Samsung is going to debut a new concept of home assistant robot that can for instance, complete tasks tailored to users in addition to the current bots for caring seniors, purifying indoor air, cleaning home and cooking, it said.The new lifestyle bot will be announced during CEO Kim Hyun-suk’s keynote speech.Samsung also plans to unveil its new AI software, Neon, developed by the company‘s experimental research group Samsung Technology and Advanced Research Labs. Kim has referred to the human-like algorithm as an “intelligent companion” in his recent editorial posted on the company’s website. According to Pranav Mistry, the president and CEO of Samsung STAR Labs, software Core R3 has been used to develop Neon. R3 refers to reality, realtime and responsive. Neon can be used in movies, games, AR services and other simulation.“The company aims to envision a future AI home filled with these Samsung bots, AI-empowered QLED TVs and Family Hub refrigerators and other Galaxy gadgets,” a Samsung spokesman said. The products include three cube-type mini fridges for storing beer, wine and cosmetics and a shoe refresher, a new category in electronic products.The Korean tech giant is also set to release budget models of its flagship Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series phones -- named Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note Lite.LG Electronics’ theme for the CES 2020 is overall on a par with that of Samsung’s.Under the slogan “Innovation for a Better Life,” the company will showcase how its AI platform LG ThinQ improves quality of life by using connected LG OLED TVs, home appliances and robots.Compared to the 2019 show, it aims to demonstrate its expansion in utilization of AI solutions.LG is debuting a new CLOi robot that offers assistance for home dining.It has been expanding its robot lineup consisting of over seven bots for different purposes, including industrials use and commercial services.The company will, for the first time, introduce a smart door that has a fresh food storage and a parcel locker that can be accessed by deliverymen. The door verifies homeowners with biometrics like 3D facial scanning and vein recognition for enhanced security.Inside the ThinQ home, LG will showcase a proactive customer care service that demonstrates how its AI platform is designed to control home appliances, including the washing machine, refrigerator, dryer, oven and dish washer, in accordance with users’ lifestyles and daily patterns.Other new products that LG offers as arrows in its quiver include a roll-down OLED TV that unfolds top down in the opposite direction from last year’s rollable OLED TV.LG is also unveiling its first connected car platform that links users’ chores at home with their vehicles.In collaboration with automotive seating supplier Adient, the Korean firm will also debut its connected car solution Web OS Auto.The system will offer visitors the experience of a connected car that is linked with homes, which will enable drivers to continue household chores behind the wheel.“For even better lives of our customers, LG has prepared to show higher levels of a AI-based home, connected car and restaurant robot,” said Kim Jin-hong, vice president of global marketing at LG. “Visitors can have experiences beyond their expectations.”By Song Su-hyun, Korea Herald Correspondent (song@heraldcorp.com)