'Parasite' named best picture by US Nat'l Society of Film Critics

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's black comedy thriller "Parasite" has won the top honor from the US National Society of Film Critics.As the NSFC announced winners of its 54th annual voting meeting in New York on Sunday (US time), "Parasite" was named best picture and also took the best screenplay award.The Korean film received 44 votes for the top prize, outnumbering Greta Gerwig's "Little Women" with 27 votes and Quentin Tarantino's "Upon a Time in Hollywood" with 22.Best director was given to "Little Women," while Mary Kay Place from "Diane" and Antonio Banderas from "Pain and Glory" took the best actress and best actor awards, respectively.Founded in 1966, the NSFC consists of critics from major papers in Los Angeles, Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Denver. Its annual awards are regarded as one of the most prestigious film critic awards in the United States, with some 60 members casting a weighted ballot.Meanwhile, "Parasite" was also awarded best picture from the Australian Academy Cinema Television Arts."Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" took home two trophies, with its director Quentin Tarantino winning best direction and Brad Pitt clinching best supporting actor."Parasite," the top award winner of this year's Cannes Film Festival, has been loading up on major trophies from North American film awards in the run-up to the Oscars ceremony in February.It swept four titles, including best picture from the Chicago Film Critics Association, and captured three trophies, including best film given by the L.A. Film Critics Association.Moreover, "Parasite" was shortlisted for best international feature film at the upcoming Academy Awards. The final five nominees for the award will be announced on Jan. 13. (Yonhap)