BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 3rd consecutive year

ENTERTAINMENT

K-pop boy band BTS won the top prize in the album division at a prestigious annual music awards ceremony in South Korea on Sunday.



BTS took home "Album of the Year" at the 34th Golden Disc Awards ceremony at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome. It marked the third straight year that the septet won the top prize in the album division.







(Yonhap)

On Saturday, BTS also won best digital song in the digital song division.Winners are determined mostly by album sales and digital streaming, according to the organizer of the annual awards. (Yonhap)