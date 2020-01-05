N. Korea again calls for self-reliance to fight sanctions

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

North Korea on Sunday said it will not wait for the lifting of international sanctions and called for self-reliant measures to overcome the situation.The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling Workers' Party, said in an editorial that Pyongyang must employ the strategy of "frontal breakthrough" as proposed by leader Kim Jong-un."There is no need to hesitate with any expectation of the lifting of sanctions, now that we know the real intention of the United States," it said.The report followed a four-day meeting of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang in late December, which was presided over by Kim. During the meeting, Kim said he sees no reason to stick to his earlier commitment to suspend nuclear and long-range missile tests, warning of a "new strategic weapon" to show off to the world.Kim also stressed the importance of pursuing strong national defense capabilities and self-reliance to overcome the hurdles facing the country.North Korea's media has since published numerous articles calling on the people to carry out what was discussed in the meeting.The paper accused the United States of conducting joint military exercises with South Korea and retaining sanctions on Pyongyang despite its "preemptive concessions" such as suspending the launch of intercontinental ballistic missiles and shutting down the Dongchang-ri missile launch site on the country's northwest coast.The North said it should ensure safety and sovereignty of the state by continuously pushing forward the project for developing strategic weapons since the real intention of the US is to gradually undermine the communist state by retaining sanctions.Nuclear negotiations have been stalled since the summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump ended without an agreement in February last year as they failed to narrow differences over how to match Pyongyang's denuclearization steps and Washington's sanctions relief. Pyongyang has sought sanctions relief to bolster the country's moribund economy. (Yonhap)