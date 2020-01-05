S. Korea records lowest-ever December snowfall due to warm weather

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Last month, relatively warm weather led South Korea to record the lowest monthly snowfall on record for December, the meteorological agency said Sunday.The amount of snowfall reached 0.3 centimeter in December 2019, the lowest since weather authorities began to compile December data, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.The previous record-low snowfall was 0.5 cm in December 1998.The data was compiled by measuring the depth of the most accumulated snow over the past 24 hours.The agency said warm weather was the main reason for the low snowfall.Last month, an average temperature was 2.8 C, recording the eighth warmest in terms of the December temperature, it added.Since mid-December, South Korea has seen the weakened power of Siberian high pressure that brings cool air in the southern direction.Warm and moist air also lingered southeast of the Korean Peninsula, preventing cool air in the north from moving south deeply. (Yonhap)