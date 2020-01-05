Go to Mobile Version

[Monitor] EV sales by Hyundai, Kia more than double

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Jan 5, 2020 - 16:36
  • Updated : Jan 5, 2020 - 16:36


Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors said they have seen their combined electric vehicle exports more than double last year.

In 2019, the two carmakers exported 63,414 EVs, up from 27,798 units a year earlier.

Their other eco-friendly vehicles including plug-in hybrid and fuel cell EV models also increased 16 percent to 226,581 units last year.

Hyundai’s all-electric models include the Ioniq and the Kona Electric. Kia sells the Niro Electric and Soul electric boxcar in global markets.

Hyundai and Kia expect exports of all-electric and eco-friendly vehicles to make double-digit growth this year as demand for less-emitting models continues to rise in Europe and the United States.

