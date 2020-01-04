Go to Mobile Version

Chinese boat seized for alleged illegal fishing

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jan 4, 2020 - 13:51
  • Updated : Jan 4, 2020 - 13:51

South Korea seized a Chinese fishing boat on charges of illegal fishing in its waters in the Yellow Sea, the Korea Coast Guard said Saturday.

The 15-ton fishing boat invaded the Northern Limit Line by 4 kilometers near the South Korean border island of Yeonpyeong.

(Yonhap)

The Coast Guard said it will carry out further investigations on seven Chinese fishermen on board.

Another 22 Chinese fishing boats were also evicted from the area.

Chinese fishing boats are often caught poaching in South Korean waters, and Chinese fishermen have used violence during raids by the South Korean Coast Guard. In 2011, a South Korean Coast Guard officer was killed by a Chinese skipper during a raid. (Yonhap)



