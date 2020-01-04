NK official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid int’l sanctions

NATIONAL

North Korea‘s official newspaper said Saturday that the communist state will not maintain an attachment to seeking the lifting of international sanctions currently imposed against Pyongyang and will instead overcome hurdles through a self-reliant approach.



The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North’s ruling party, reported that having an illusion of establishing peace with enemies will lead to self-destruction, and added the country will not have a lingering attachment to easing sanctions.





(Yonhap)

North Korea also claimed that it does not believe that Washington will ever leave Pyongyang in peace, adding that the United States will not change its imperialist nature.The newspaper added that Pyongyang will make efforts to find ways to incapacitate such sanctions, rather than waiting for their abolishment.In late December, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over a four-day plenary meeting of the Workers‘ Party Central Committee and discussed policy directions on key domestic and diplomatic issues.During the party session, Kim said he sees no reason to stick to his earlier commitment to suspend nuclear and long-range missile tests, warning of a “new strategic weapon” to show off to the world.Kim also accused the United States of conducting joint military exercises with South Korea and imposing more sanctions on Pyongyang, saying “the hostile acts and nuclear threat against” them are increasing.The rare multiday party plenum took place amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula ahead of the year-end deadline Pyongyang set for Washington to come up with a new agreeable proposal in their negotiations. (Yonhap)