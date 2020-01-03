Airlines to expand number of flights ahead of Seollal

Seollal, the Lunar new year, is one of the biggest holidays in Korea. This year’s Seollal falls on Jan. 25, with the holiday running from 24th until 27th.
|(Korean Air)
Korean Air said it would add a total of 26 more domestic flights connecting Gimpo to Jeju, Cheongju to Jeju and Gimpo to Busan, from 23rd to 27th.
Asiana Airlines said it will add 12 more one-way flights from 23rd to 28th, making 2,492 more seats available during the peak travel period.
A budget air carrier Jeju Air is also expanding the number of domestic flights on routes such as Gimpo-Jeju, Cheongju-Jeju, Gimpo-Busan, catering to offer 6,000 more seats from 23rd to 28th.
Eastar Jet said it would run 12 more flights in total from Gimpo to Busan from 24th to 27th.
Air Busan, the budget brand of Asiana Airlines, said it planned to add 49 more flights on the Busan-Gimpo, Busan-Jeju, Gimpo-Jeju, Daegu-Jeju routes from 24th to 27th.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)