Veterans can contest decoration review: Court

|Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs (Yonhap)
According to sources in the judicial community on Friday, the appeals court overturned an earlier ruling that refused to look into a claim, raised by a man on behalf of his deceased father, demanding the country’s agency for veteran affairs recommend a decoration for his father, who the son claims was an independence fighter.
The president awards a decoration once the agency makes the recommendation.
The agency refused to make the recommendation because it concluded that he worked under the Japanese government in Korea during the colonial period.
A trial court sided with the agency but on different grounds. It dismissed the claim in light of the Supreme Court’s precedent that says awarding decoration is a political decision not subject to court review.
The appeals court, however, reversed the lower court’s decision, saying the agency’s refusal to make a recommendation robs the applicant of the opportunity to get his record reviewed by the president.
Also, the court needs to see if the agency administers the recommendation process fairly.
Hence, the appeals court looked into the case but found that the agency’s conclusion that the man worked under the Japanese government seemed credible, so the agency’s decision not to make the recommendation remains sound.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)