JYJ's Kim Jae-joong to tour six Asian cities

Singer Kim Jae-joong of JYJ will begin a six-city Asian tour later this month, his management agency said Friday.



The three-month tour will kick off in Seoul on Jan. 18-19 at the Peace Hall of Kyunghee University and continue in Bangkok, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei and Macao, according to C-Jes Entertainment.







(C-Jes Entertainment)

Kim, a member of the Korean pop group JYJ, will release his first Korean-language album in four years, titled "Love Ballad," on Jan. 14.Debuting as an original member of boy band TVXQ in 2013, the 33-year old has also acted in TV dramas, including "Dr. Jin" (2012) and "Manhole" (2017).