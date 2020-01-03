Hyundai Heavy aims to win $15.99b worth of deals in 2020

The combined target of Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. remains unchanged from last year's goal.
|(Yonhap)
Hyundai Heavy Industries said it aims to bag $8 billion worth of deals in 2020, according to a company official.
Hyundai Mipo Dockyard said in a regulatory filing that it aims to clinch deals worth $3.65 billion this year. In 2019, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard won orders worth $2.7 billion, achieving 76 percent of its annual order target of $3.53 billion.
Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries said it aims to secure orders worth $4.25 billion this year. (Yonhap)