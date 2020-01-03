Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Hyundai Heavy aims to win $15.99b worth of deals in 2020

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jan 3, 2020 - 10:12
  • Updated : Jan 3, 2020 - 10:13

South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries Group said Friday its three shipbuilding units are seeking to secure combined deals worth $15.9 billion this year.

The combined target of Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. remains unchanged from last year's goal.


(Yonhap)

Hyundai Heavy Industries said it aims to bag $8 billion worth of deals in 2020, according to a company official.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard said in a regulatory filing that it aims to clinch deals worth $3.65 billion this year. In 2019, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard won orders worth $2.7 billion, achieving 76 percent of its annual order target of $3.53 billion.

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries said it aims to secure orders worth $4.25 billion this year. (Yonhap)





LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114