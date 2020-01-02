LG to face watchdog probe over clothes dryers

A Seoul-based law firm representing 560 local consumers said it will request that the Fair Trade Commission investigate LG's misleading advertisement for its clothes dryers' automatic condenser cleaning system.
|(Yonhap)
LG last month announced a voluntary recall of its clothes dryers sold in South Korea and promised free services to repair the dryers.
Its move came after a series of consumer complaints that too much lint and dust accumulated in the condenser, a part that removes humidity by circulating air inside the tumble dryer.
However, the company then didn't accept the Korea Consumer Agency's proposal to pay 100,000 won ($86) as compensation to each consumer who bought its dryers, citing that it is fully complying with its quality assurance program. (Yonhap)