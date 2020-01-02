LG to face watchdog probe over clothes dryers

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

LG Electronics Inc., South Korea's major home appliances maker, is set to face a probe from the country's antitrust watchdog, industry insiders said Thursday, as local consumers plan to submit a collective complaint against the company over its clothes dryers.A Seoul-based law firm representing 560 local consumers said it will request that the Fair Trade Commission investigate LG's misleading advertisement for its clothes dryers' automatic condenser cleaning system.LG last month announced a voluntary recall of its clothes dryers sold in South Korea and promised free services to repair the dryers.Its move came after a series of consumer complaints that too much lint and dust accumulated in the condenser, a part that removes humidity by circulating air inside the tumble dryer.However, the company then didn't accept the Korea Consumer Agency's proposal to pay 100,000 won ($86) as compensation to each consumer who bought its dryers, citing that it is fully complying with its quality assurance program. (Yonhap)