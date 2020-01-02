Carmakers to launch new models in first half of 2020 to recover sales

Hyundai Motor’s first-ever Genesis SUV GV80 opens up this year’s new vehicle lineup.
The automaker released images of the luxury SUV GV80 on New Year’s Day, raising market expectations for the model set to debut in mid-January.
|GV80 (Hyundai Motor)
The three-row SUV from Hyundai Motor’s luxury sedan brand Genesis will compete with the likes of the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE and Audi Q7.
In the first half of this year, Genesis’ flagship luxury sedan G80 also returns as a third-generation model fully changed after six years.
Hyundai Motor’s midsized sedan Avante will hit the market as a seventh-generation fully changed model, renewed after five years. The model is likely to have gone through future-oriented design changes under the automaker’s new design concept of “sensuous sportiness.”
The automaker is also likely to offer several power train options on the Avante, including hybrid, to increase competitiveness in the sluggish sedan market, according to industry sources.
Hyundai Motor will strengthen the SUV offerings with a face-lifted Santa Fe, the most-sold domestic SUV last year since its launch of a renewed model in February.
Hyundai Motors’ sister company Kia Motor is also gearing up to attract SUV drivers.
Kia Motors' representative SUV Sorento has gone through a fourth-generation full update after six years. Market sources say the design has been completely renewed and more power train options have been added, including a 2.5-liter gasoline turbo engine and hybrid model.
|Sorento (Kia Motors)
Kia said it will also launch the face-lifted compact car Morning in the first half of the year, looking to revitalize the all-but-dead compact car market in the country.
GM Korea is joining the competitive SUV race by launching the midsized SUV Chevrolet Trailblazer in mid-January.
The vehicle will be manufactured at the GM Bupyoeng plant in Incheon as part of the automaker’s plan to boost domestic sales and exports, the company said.
|Chevrolet Trailblazer (GM Korea)
Meanwhile, Renault Samsung is preparing to release two new SUV models.
In the first quarter, the carmaker’s coupe-style SUV XM3 will hit the Korean market, along with the electric vehicle Zoe, which currently tops European electric vehicle sales.
Renault Samsung’s small SUV QM3 will come back as a fully changed model, while the midsized sedan SM6’s face-lifted model is also set to be released.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)