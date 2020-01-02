NPS chief offers to resign, hopes to run in general elections

Kim has reportedly tendered his resignation to President Moon Jae-in, who appointed him as head of the state-run pension fund two years ago. He has a year left in his three-year term as chairman.
|Kim Sung-joo, chairman of the National Pension Service.
Before assuming his current post in 2017, the former lawmaker served as a member of a National Assembly health and welfare committee from 2012 to 2016.
Kim, a native of Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, lost his parliamentary seat in the 2016 election. He is expected to compete with his hometown rival, former presidential candidate Rep. Chung Dong-young.
Though Kim has remained silent about his plans, he is said to be planning a book launch next week in Jeonju, which is widely seen as a chance to announce his election bid.
NPS is the world’s third-largest pension operator, managing more than 700 trillion won ($605.35 billion) worth of assets.
By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)