[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages

Grand Hyatt Seoul Hotel’s lounge cafe Gallery launched the Winter Berry Afternoon Tea Set on Wednesday, featuring fresh strawberries and canapes.Served in a three-layered dessert tray, the set includes fresh-baked wild berry scones, homemade strawberry jams, winter berry tarts and more. A buffet station, as well as a ruby chocolate fountain, are also on offer.The tea set will be available through Jan. 31. The price is set at 40,000 won on weekdays and 50,000 won on weekends. For reservations, call (02) 799-8165.Millennium Hilton Seoul’s Cilantro Deli, located in the main lobby of the hotel, presents afternoon tea with a winter theme. The tea set includes open sandwiches, scones, a gingerbread man and treats shaped like snowmen, Christmas trees and mittens.The deli’s signature Noel Cake, consisting of a red velvet roll, a green tea roll, a chocolate roll and a mocha roll, will be available for sale along with fruit sponge cake, chocolate sponge cake and macadamia cheesecake.The Winter Wonderland Afternoon Tea set is available on weekends from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. until the end of January. The price is 49,000 won per person, and reservations can be made at (02) 317-3064. Christmas cakes cost 55,000 to 57,000 won.The Shilla Seoul’s Lounge Bar has launched a premium strawberry bingsu. Bingsu is Korean dessert of creamy shaved ice with the texture of fluffy snow. The premium strawberry bingsu features premium Korean strawberries, handmade strawberry syrup and strawberry ice cream.The strawberry bingsu was launched last winter following the popularity of the mango bingsu available in summer months. The strawberry bingsu serves two to three people.The hotel’s Sky Lounge located on the 30th floor showcases “Merenda,” from January to March. Merenda is a light meal enjoyed with a light alcoholic beverage during the time between lunch and dinner in southern Europe.Prepared by chef Luca Carrino from Italy, the meal starts with aperol spritz --Italy’s most popular aperitif -- followed by savory dishes and Champagne or wine. The Merenda also includes the restaurant’s signature pasta.The meal is available at 76,000 won for two people every afternoon from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For inquiries, call (02) 3430-8630.JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul’s Tavolo 24 offers a special lunch buffet from January to February on weekdays at a reasonable price. For “Dongdaemun lunch club,” a variety of Korean dishes will be prepared along with desserts from the strawberry dessert buffet, “Salon de strawberry with Barbie.”The lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the price is set at 78,000 won. For reservations, call (02) 2276-3320.