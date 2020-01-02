[Monitor] More people buy food online: survey

BUSINESS

More households in South Korea are buying processed food online, with about 80 percent of such families having bought food items at least once a month on average last year.According to the survey conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, Korea Rural Economic Institute, 16.4 percent of the households bought processed food from online platforms at least once a week, compared to 6.7 percent in 2018. Some 43.3 percent purchased at least once in two weeks, compared to 24.3 percent the previous year.The respondents gave 3.77 points out of five in their satisfactory level when they purchase food items online. They were particularly content with the delivery at four points.By money spent, the most popular items were processed meat, dairy, noodles, dried seafood and ready-to-eat meals.