[Graphic News] Industrial materials, nanotech investments to jump 136% in 2020

Korea’s public investment in future industrial materials and nanotech will jump 136 percent on-year in 2020, as the country moves to enhance its global competitiveness in cutting edge sectors, the government said.The sum of 233.6 billion won ($201.2 million), approved by policymakers and experts, follows the passage of this year’s budget by the National Assembly. The focus will be on acquiring original technologies, expanding research and development infrastructure and the creation of a robust business ecosystem, the Ministry of Science and ICT said. (Yonhap)