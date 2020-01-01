Koreans take new year’s celebrations to outdoors despite chilly temperatures

NATIONAL

The cold spell did not deter Koreans from welcoming the new year outdoors.



Mountains around the country drew early morning hikers seeking to catch a glimpse of the rising sun.



Making New Year’s wishes, resolutions while watching the sunrise is a Korean tradition.



Retiree Lee Young-gi, 72, said he has spent the first dawn of the year at the nearby mountains of Cheonggye and Gwanak for the last 10 years.



“This year, I watched the sunrise from Gwanaksan, had a cup of coffee and came back home for a bowl of rice cake soup,” Lee said. He said he wished for his wife’s good health.



President Moon Jae-in went on the first day hike on Achasan in Gwangjin, an eastern district of Seoul, joined by seven citizens who had been invited in recognition of their service to society.



The presidential office has organized the hike with citizens every New Year’s Day since Moon took office in 2017.







A crowd watches the sunrise from a beach in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in (center) takes a break during a hike with citizens on Wednesday at Achasan in eastern Seoul. (Yonhap)