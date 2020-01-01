White House cites NK summits among Trump's top achievements

NATIONAL

WASHINGTON -- The White House on Tuesday cited Donald Trump's meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as among the US president's top achievements in office.



In a press release reflecting Trump's first three years in office, the White House also noted that sanctions on North Korea have not been eased while the two countries have negotiated the dismantling of Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program.



The statement came shortly before Kim announced a hard-line stance toward Washington over the stalled denuclearization talks, saying the world will soon see a "new strategic weapon."







