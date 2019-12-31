Prime minister thanks Kuwait for partnering with Seoul hospital

NATIONAL

(Courtesy of Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon's social network account)

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to Kuwaiti leaders for selecting a Seoul-based university hospital to run a landmark hospital in the Middle Eastern country."A local news report (said) ... Kuwait has appointed Seoul National University Hospital as the official operator of the ambitiously built New Jahra Hospital," Lee wrote in a tweet, thanking Kuwaiti leaders for the decision.He also mentioned how they warmly greeted him during his visit to the country in May, when he met Kuwait's Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the prime minister of Kuwait.New Jarah Hospital is a public medical complex located in Al Jahra, 30 kilometers west of Kuwait City. Seoul National University Hospital recently won an international bid to operate and manage the 1,170-bed hospital. (Yonhap)