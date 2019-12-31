Prime minister thanks Kuwait for partnering with Seoul hospital

"A local news report (said) ... Kuwait has appointed Seoul National University Hospital as the official operator of the ambitiously built New Jahra Hospital," Lee wrote in a tweet, thanking Kuwaiti leaders for the decision.
|(Courtesy of Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon's social network account)
New Jarah Hospital is a public medical complex located in Al Jahra, 30 kilometers west of Kuwait City. Seoul National University Hospital recently won an international bid to operate and manage the 1,170-bed hospital. (Yonhap)