[Photo News] Ensuring Defense Readiness

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki was aboard the E-737 Peace Eye aircraft early Tuesday morning. Airborne for 100 minutes alongside fighter jets, Park communicated with key commanders from each branch of the armed forces and encouraged them to carry on their unwavering pursuit of “complete military readiness” during the 100-minute flight across the country. The top military officer also thanked soldiers for their service amid heightened tension on the peninsula. (Photo Credit: South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff)
By Choi Si-young (siyongchoi@heraldcorp.com)