Top prosecutor vows ceaseless efforts for prosecution reform

Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl (Yonhap)

South Korea's top prosecutor vowed Tuesday to push for ceaseless internal reform in his first public message after the National Assembly passed a bill on establishing a non-prosecution unit specializing in looking into corruption among high-ranking government officials, including senior prosecutors.Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl's pledge came as the government's drive to revamp the prosecution is expected to gain traction with the lawmakers' move."As the prosecution for the people, let's do our best to prevent the weakening of the country's responses to corruption and livelihoods-related crimes," Yoon said on New Year's Eve.The message came one day after the National Assembly voted to introduce the special agency, which will end the Prosecution Service's decadeslong monopoly of indictment rights.The establishment of the organization, expected around July next year, is one of President Moon Jae-in's key campaign pledges.The move heralds a sea change in criminal investigation into such corruption cases as the unit will have authority to indict some ranking public officials. In South Korea, only prosecutors can file charges.Yoon gave no direct mention of the envisioned agency itself. He instead ordered the prosecution to continue self-reform efforts."Until the prosecution becomes an agency that earns trust from the people, we should continue to push for reform ceaselessly with an attitude that we will lead the overhaul," Yoon said.As for the April 15 general elections, Yoon pledged a thorough investigation into election-related crimes."In election cases, political neutrality by the prosecution does not mean seeking a mechanical balance," he said. (Yonhap)