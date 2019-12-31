Striving for clarity in 2020

OPINION

The first day of the new year is perhaps one of the most optimistic days of any year, bringing with it a host of new possibilities. “Out with the old, in with the new,” we intone.



In this age of befuddlement marked by growing confusion and mounting uncertainties, clarity has become a much-sought-after commodity. The year 2020 rings hopeful -- the very sound of “twenty-twenty” conjures up an image of acuity, sharpness, focus.



Hindsight is 20/20, it is said. But what if, in our hopeful New Year’s state of mind, we strive to achieve 20/20 in the present?



The odds seem stacked against us in the new year. There is the matter of stalled denuclearization talks between the US and North Korea. It was exactly two years ago today that North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un set the ball in motion that led to denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang and a military agreement between the two Koreas, raising hopes for a permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.







The last sunrise of 2019 is seen from Yeouido, financial district of Seoul on Tuesday. Many South Koreans hope for stability on the Korean Peninsula and recovery of the sluggish economy in 2020, the first year of the new decade. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)