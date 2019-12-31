Conservative bloc fumes over new probe agency plan; lawmakers threaten to resign

It said all 108 lawmakers of the party would resign from the parliament in protest of the “unilateral” handling of the motion.
In a vote boycotted by the opposition party on Monday evening, the National Assembly passed the ruling Democratic Party-led proposal for the new investigative entity, a key aspect of President Moon Jae-in’s prosecution reform drive.
The bill was passed by a 160-14 vote, with three abstentions. The Democratic Party has 129 lawmakers in the 295-member parliament. It had convinced enough opposition legislators to secure more than a majority vote of 148.
|(Yonhap)
The Liberty Korea Party attempted to stop the vote by blocking National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang from entering his podium, but the speaker exercised his power to restore order, and went ahead with the vote.
Liberty Korea Party legislators denounced the Democratic Party for having “railroaded the worst bill in history.”
“All the (Liberty Korea Party) lawmakers cannot hold their anger at the latest railroading of the bill following two bills that were rammed through the parliament. Such outrage led us to reach a consensus on giving up our seats,” Liberty Korea Party Floor Leader Rep. Shim Jae-chul told reporters.
The other two bills were related to the 2020 national budget and electoral reform, which were also opposed by the Liberty Korea Party.
Shim said the party’s leadership would discuss how to handle the resignations of the lawmakers.
Claiming that the bill passed Monday is unconstitutional, the Liberty Korea Party plans to file a petition against it with the Constitutional Court.
The bill allows the new anti-corruption unit to investigate high-ranking public officials, including the president, prime minister, lawmakers, top court justices and prosecutors. The agency will be given the right to directly indict police, prosecutors and judges.
Under the bill, the prosecution is required to report to the new agency all information on suspected crimes by senior officials as soon as it obtains it, and to hand over the case to the agency if it requests for it.
A seven-member committee will be formed to recommend the chief of the agency, and the president will appoint one of the two candidates approved by six panel members.
The agency, comprising 25 special prosecutors and investigators, is expected to be set up around July.
Critics say the new agency, filled with pro-government figures, will be politically exploited to target the president’s political opponents and will have control over the prosecution and police.
Shim said the new agency will conceal corruption by those close to the president.
The idea of establishing a separate agency to investigate senior officials was introduced in 1996, when a progressive civic group called on lawmakers to push for related legislation. It was also an election campaign pledge of the late former President Roh Moo-hyun in 2002.
The presidential office welcomed the bill’s passage Monday, vowing to help the agency complete its mission of checks and balances on powerful people and organizations.
“This is a historic moment in light of the people’s aspiration (for prosecution reform) and the democratic value of checks and balances,” Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung said in a statement.
Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, who stepped down in October amid a corruption scandal involving his family, said he was happy to see the “irreversible” institutionalization of prosecution reform take place.
Cho, a key architect of Moon’s prosecution reform plans, wrote on Facebook on Monday that the bill brings “a critical change to an impregnable fortress of a system where only the prosecution had the right to indict since the Criminal Procedure Act was enacted in 1954.”
It was Cho’s first Facebook post in a month and half since the prosecution indicted his wife last month on 14 additional charges including fraud.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)