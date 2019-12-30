Go to Mobile Version

[Photo News] Small businesses oppose sell-off of Baemin

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Dec 30, 2019 - 15:18
  • Updated : Dec 30, 2019 - 15:21

(Yonhap)

Jeon Soon-ok (center), chairperson of the ruling Democratic Party’s special committee on small businesses, and representatives of microbusinesses hold a press conference at the National Assembly on Monday opposing the sell-off of South Korea’s top food delivery application. 

Debate ensued after an announcement earlier this month that Germany-based online delivery service provider Delivery Hero would acquire an 87 percent stake in Woowa Brothers, the operator of delivery app Baedal Minjok, or Baemin, from existing investors such as Goldman Sachs and Singaporean fund GIC. 

The German firm also currently operates the second-biggest delivery player, Yogiyo, and Baedaltong. 

