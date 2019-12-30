Hanjin family apologizes for family quarrel

“We sincerely apologize for causing trouble at Lee’s house last Christmas,” they said in the written statement released Monday.
|Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Won-tae (left) and his mother Lee Myung-hee (Yonhap)
The public apology comes after Cho visited Lee’s home on Christmas day and had a quarrel with her. The photo revealed by Lee on the day showed pieces of shattered glass scattered on the floor and a wound on her arm.
The statement added, “Cho immediately apologized to Lee and she took it seriously. We will continue to protect the instructions of the late President Cho Yang-ho through family unity.”
Signs of family discord have been reported since Cho Won-tae, 44, was appointed as chairman of Hanjin Group’s holding company Hanjin KAL in April, when his father died from a chronic disease. His sister, Cho Hyun-ah, the former vice president of Korean Air, lodged a complaint against her brother last week through a law firm, taking issue with the brother taking over the management.
