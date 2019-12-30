Hanjin family apologizes for family quarrel

BUSINESS

Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Won-tae (left) and his mother Lee Myung-hee (Yonhap)

Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Won-tae and his mother Lee Myung-hee have publicly apologized for a family quarrel that broke out last week.“We sincerely apologize for causing trouble at Lee’s house last Christmas,” they said in the written statement released Monday.The public apology comes after Cho visited Lee’s home on Christmas day and had a quarrel with her. The photo revealed by Lee on the day showed pieces of shattered glass scattered on the floor and a wound on her arm.The statement added, “Cho immediately apologized to Lee and she took it seriously. We will continue to protect the instructions of the late President Cho Yang-ho through family unity.”Signs of family discord have been reported since Cho Won-tae, 44, was appointed as chairman of Hanjin Group’s holding company Hanjin KAL in April, when his father died from a chronic disease. His sister, Cho Hyun-ah, the former vice president of Korean Air, lodged a complaint against her brother last week through a law firm, taking issue with the brother taking over the management.By Shin J-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)