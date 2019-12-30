Duty-free sales hit new monthly high in Nov.

The combined sales of local duty-free shops reached 2.29 trillion won ($1.98 billion) last month, compared with the previous monthly record of 2.24 trillion won in September, according to the data from the Korea Duty Free Shops Association.
|(Yonhap)
The sales increase was due to increased travelers from China during its Singles' Day that fell on Nov. 11.
The number of foreigners visiting local duty-free shops came to 1.73 million last month, compared with 1.8 million a month earlier, the data showed.
However, the amount spent by foreign visitors at the shops came to 1.96 trillion won in November, compared with 1.86 trillion won tallied a month earlier. (Yonhap)